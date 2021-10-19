Menu

Canada

School vaccination programs to return in Waterloo Region in November

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 11:17 am
This Monday, Sept. 19, 2011 file photo shows an empty bottle of Tetanus, Diphthera and Pertussis, (whooping cough) vaccine at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, Calif. View image in full screen
This Monday, Sept. 19, 2011 file photo shows an empty bottle of Tetanus, Diphthera and Pertussis, (whooping cough) vaccine at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, Calif. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Waterloo Region District School Board says the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) school vaccination program will return next month. The program has been suspended since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board says students in grades 7, 8 and 9 will be able to return to their vaccinations schedules starting Nov. 1.

Read more: Over 90% of education workers employed by Waterloo Region school boards fully vaccinated

According to the province’s website, students in Grade 7 are to be vaccinated against HPV while those aged 14-16 are to receive routine TDAP vaccinations.

The board says clinics will be held in November at Public Health offices at 99 Regina St. S. in Waterloo and 150 Main St. in Cambridge.

It says that Waterloo Public Health is also working on other options for students who do not have access to the sites.

Read more: Waterloo school boards, public health pairing COVID-19 vaccine immunization records with class lists

Parents, students and caregivers can check their vaccination records on ICON or by calling 519-575-4400 ext. 5001, from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A health card will be necessary to access the information.

