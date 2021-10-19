School vaccination programs to return in Waterloo Region in November

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board says the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) school vaccination program will return next month. The program has been suspended since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board says students in grades 7, 8 and 9 will be able to return to their vaccinations schedules starting Nov. 1.

According to the province’s website, students in Grade 7 are to be vaccinated against HPV while those aged 14-16 are to receive routine TDAP vaccinations.

The board says clinics will be held in November at Public Health offices at 99 Regina St. S. in Waterloo and 150 Main St. in Cambridge.

It says that Waterloo Public Health is also working on other options for students who do not have access to the sites.

Parents, students and caregivers can check their vaccination records on ICON or by calling 519-575-4400 ext. 5001, from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A health card will be necessary to access the information.