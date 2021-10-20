West Kelowna Mounties recover $30K in stolen property

Send this page to someone via email

Two Lower Mainland residents are facing numerous charges after the West Kelowna RCMP recovered over $30,000 in suspected stolen merchandise.

A man and woman associated with a Ford cargo van were allegedly seen shoplifting high-value merchandise between Oct. 17 and 18 from local businesses and RCMP were called.

2:03 VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core VPD launches campaign to address rising crime in downtown core – Sep 16, 2021

Within a day, the West Kelowna RCMP community safety unit located the Ford cargo van with two occupants in the parking lot of a business in Kelowna. A man and woman were arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Following their arrests, the cargo van was seized and a search located over $30,000 of high-value merchandise suspected to have been stolen from local businesses.

0:31 Suspect arrested after Victoria mall security guard stabbed Suspect arrested after Victoria mall security guard stabbed – May 19, 2021

“The merchandise recovered included home improvement supplies, kitchen appliances, as well as various tools and machinery of high value,” Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney of the West Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit said in a press release.

“Prolific thieves and shoplifters cost businesses thousands of dollars in lost revenue each month. Our collaborative approach and our relationship with our local asset protection associates is an invaluable tool that assists us in targeting prolific retail thieves.”

1:54 VPD launch ‘Operation Arrow’ to crack down on violent shoplifting and theft in downtown core VPD launch ‘Operation Arrow’ to crack down on violent shoplifting and theft in downtown core – Feb 17, 2021

A 42-year-old man from Langley and a 46-year-old woman from White Rock were conditionally released to attend court at a later date. The investigation remains ongoing and the matter will be submitted to the BC Public Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

Advertisement