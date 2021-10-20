SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Jeff McArthur
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: St. Thomas police announce 100% vaccination compliance

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 20, 2021 12:40 pm
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
St. Thomas police say all staff have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with only a few waiting on a second dose. Andrew Graham / Global News

Ontario’s St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) says it has reached full compliance with its COVID-19 vaccine policy.

The Safe Vaccination Disclosure and Safe Workplace Procedure Policy was unveiled earlier this month and gave STPS staff until Oct. 15 to provide proof of vaccination.

Those who could not be fully vaccinated due to an approved Ontario Human Rights Code reason had to submit a request for accommodation, along with proof of their claim, by the same date.

Read more: 90% of active duty London, Ont. police employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19

In a news release shared on Wednesday, STPS said all of its staff, including police officers, civilian members and court support staff, have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine “with only a few waiting on a second dose.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The St. Thomas Police Service has put the health and safety of our community and our members first throughout the entire pandemic,” said STPS in Wednesday’s release.

“(We) are very pleased with the overwhelming compliance of our members.”

On Tuesday, London police also reported a heavy compliance for its own vaccine policy, with 90 per cent its employees having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Ontario hospital pilot program puts promising COVID-19 treatment to the test' Ontario hospital pilot program puts promising COVID-19 treatment to the test
Ontario hospital pilot program puts promising COVID-19 treatment to the test
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagPolice tagSt. Thomas tagProof of vaccination tagcovid-19 vaccination tagSt. Thomas Police tagVaccine Mandate tagSt. Thomas Police Service tagvaccine policy tagstps tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers