COVID-19: St. Thomas police announce 100% vaccination compliance

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) says it has reached full compliance with its COVID-19 vaccine policy.

The Safe Vaccination Disclosure and Safe Workplace Procedure Policy was unveiled earlier this month and gave STPS staff until Oct. 15 to provide proof of vaccination.

Those who could not be fully vaccinated due to an approved Ontario Human Rights Code reason had to submit a request for accommodation, along with proof of their claim, by the same date.

In a news release shared on Wednesday, STPS said all of its staff, including police officers, civilian members and court support staff, have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine “with only a few waiting on a second dose.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The St. Thomas Police Service has put the health and safety of our community and our members first throughout the entire pandemic,” said STPS in Wednesday’s release.

“(We) are very pleased with the overwhelming compliance of our members.”

On Tuesday, London police also reported a heavy compliance for its own vaccine policy, with 90 per cent its employees having been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

1:51 Ontario hospital pilot program puts promising COVID-19 treatment to the test Ontario hospital pilot program puts promising COVID-19 treatment to the test