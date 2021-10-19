90% of active duty London, Ont. police employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The London Police Service has provided a public update following the deadline for its members to adhere to its new COVID-19 vaccine policy.

On Tuesday, the service reported that 90 per cent of active duty employees have provided proof of full vaccination while “a number are in the process of becoming fully vaccinated and others have submitted requests for accommodation.”

In late September, the force unveiled its vaccine policy, which stated that all employees with the LPS would have until Oct. 15 to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

At that time, LPS said those who failed to submit proof and who are not subject to an approved accommodation would face a scale of enforcement measures, with harsher measures used only as a last resort.

Enforcement begins with mandatory educational sessions on COVID-19, but additional measures may include reassignment, removal from active duties, an unpaid leave of absence and/or disciplinary action up to and including termination, the service said.

“I’m very pleased with the level of compliance we are seeing from our members,” Chief Steve Williams said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As it has been throughout the pandemic, it remains our goal to ensure the health and safety of all members of the LPS as well as the community we serve, in accordance with governing legislation and the advice and recommendations of public health authorities.”

In its update Tuesday, the service again stated that it would “continue to work with unvaccinated members on a case-by-case basis” with a goal of achieving maximum compliance.

–with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.