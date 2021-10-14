COVID-19: Peterborough Police Service implements vaccination policy for all staff members

A new COVID-19 vaccination policy for the Peterborough Police Service went into effect last Thursday.

On Thursday, the service outlined the policy, which “strongly recommends” that all members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Members have until Nov. 19 to provide proof of vaccination or have received a medical exemption. The policy includes sworn, civilian and auxiliary members of the service and staff who are working from home.

Staff who are unvaccinated — either did not qualify for a medical exemption and/or have chosen not to be fully vaccinated — must provide proof of a rapid antigen test on the first and third day of their shift schedule. Tests cannot be taken more than 24 hours prior to a shift.

Story continues below advertisement

The test will also be applicable for overtime shifts and attending training on rest days.

Testing will be required effective Nov. 20, the service said.

If a member tests positive for COVID-19, they will follow all public health guidelines, including self-isolating for 14 days, and provide proof of a negative test prior to returning to work.

The policy notes that non-compliance could mean a member is “subject to discipline” under the Police Services Act but details were unavailable in the policy posted online. Global News has inquired for further details.

Failure to provide a rapid antigen test result could result in a staff member being sent home without pay. They will not be permitted to use sick time or flex time.

All other current health guidelines, such as wearing personal protective equipment, remain in effect until the police chief, or designate, directs otherwise.

“Our mission is to protect the communities we serve, and this policy shows residents and members that the Peterborough Police Service is committed to doing our part,” said Chief Scott Gilbert.

The service says members will also be required to participate in an educational program delivered by the City of Peterborough that includes learning components on how COVID-19 vaccines work, benefits of vaccination and risks of not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The police service says the policy was developed in co-ordination and consultation with its occupational health and safety committee, the Peterborough Police Association, the Senior Officers Association, Peterborough Public Health, the City of Peterborough, legal advisors and other police services.

2:20 Peterborough city council passes vaccine policy for city employees Peterborough city council passes vaccine policy for city employees – Sep 28, 2021