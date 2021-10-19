RCMP: Lac du Bonnet teen arrested after armed carjacking ends in rollover

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old from Lac du Bonnet was arrested after a wild string of events during which police say he robbed a woman while armed, took off with her vehicle, and then rolled the car on the highway.

Police said just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 15, the teen pulled a knife on a 60-year-old woman at a gas station on Minnewawa Street and then stole her car.

Officers later spotted the vehicle rolled over at the intersection of highways 11 and 44. The suspect was seen trying to flee the scene on foot and was eventually arrested.

Several witnesses told police the man had attempted to carjack another vehicle without success.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody and then transported to hospital for a medical assessment, where he remains.

In a bizarre twist, officers were then informed of a house fire on Leslie Avenue in Lac du Bonnet, and say the house belonged to the suspect.

The home was damaged extensively and police believe it was deliberately set.

