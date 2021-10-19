SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Another 560 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C. along with five deaths

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 7:08 pm
3D render of COVID-19 virus near human DNA. View image in full screen
3D render of COVID-19 virus near human DNA. Getty Images

Another 560 cases of COVID-19 were reported in British Columbia on Tuesday, along with five additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 208 were in the Fraser Health region, 80 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 79 were in the Interior Health region, 61 were in Island Health,  and 131 were in Northern Health. One new case involved someone who resides outside of Canada. Eight of the cases are epi-linked.

The five deaths — two in Fraser Health, two in Northern Health, and one in Island Health — bring B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,086.

Read more: Fraser Health seeks court order to close Hope, B.C. restaurant defying COVID health orders

There are 382 people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals, an increase of 22 from Monday. Of those, 146 are in intensive care, a decrease of five.

There have been 198,838 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the start of the pandemic, 4,913 of which are active.

The province said 89.2 per cent of eligible people in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 83.5 per cent have received both doses.

Earlier in the day, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that capacity limits for indoor and outdoor organized events will be lifted in much of B.C. on Oct. 25.

Henry said sporting events, indoor concerts, movie theatres, symphonies and other venues can go to 100 per cent capacity when proof of vaccination status is checked. The same is being allowed for weddings, funeral receptions and parties.

Read more: B.C. to end capacity limits for indoor events in most regions

Orders aimed at restricting the movement of people at restaurants will also be lifted.

Capacity limits of 50 per cent will remain in place in Fraser East and parts of Northern and Interior Health, areas with higher rates of COVID-19 transmission.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press

