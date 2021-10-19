B.C. to end capacity limits for indoor events in most regions

Send this page to someone via email

When the Vancouver Canucks hit the ice at Rogers Arena on Oct. 26, the team will be greeted by a full house.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday that COVID-19 capacity limits will be lifted in much of British Columbia for indoor events and gatherings where proof of vaccination is required.

“It (COVID-19) is not taking off in places where we have vaccine card,” Henry said.

“We were seeing it in Northern Health and that is why we put in further restrictions.”

The province will also be removing requirement to remain seated at restaurants and events. But for now there are still restrictions in place around allowing dancing.

5:37 Focus BC Extra: Province grapples with capacity limits, booster shots Focus BC Extra: Province grapples with capacity limits, booster shots

Starting Oct. 25, capacity limits will end for indoor sporting events, indoor concerts, theatres, movie theatres, dance and symphony events, and indoor organized events and gatherings. Organized events include wedding receptions, organized parties and conferences.

Story continues below advertisement

“You go in and experience in the way that is safest for everyone. I am confident this will be a measure that will not increase risk and we will monitor it over time,” Henry said.

The Vancouver Canucks calling the announcement ‘great news’. The team had already started selling Rogers Arena to 100 per cent and would have reimbursed fans if the policy did not change.

The Canucks are promising a ‘special night’ for the home opener, the first home game with a full house in nearly 600 days.

“As last season reminded us, there’s nothing like the energy and excitement that fans bring to Canucks games and live events,” Canucks Sports & Entertainment president of business operations Michael Doyle said.

“We’re thrilled to again be able to operate at full capacity at Rogers Arena. The Province of BC and our local health authorities have been strong partners through the pandemic, and we’ll continue to follow their vaccination guidelines to maintain a safe environment for everyone.”

Capacity limits of 50 per cent will remain in place in Interior Health, Eastern Fraser Health and Northern Health regions.

Those regions, which include Kelowna, Kamloops Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Prince George, have already existing restrictions in place and in some cases have lower rates of immunization and higher rates of COVID-19 spread.

Story continues below advertisement

The indoor mask requirement will remain in effect at all venues.