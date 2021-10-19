SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Fraser Health seeks court order to close Hope, B.C. restaurant defying COVID health orders

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 4:18 pm
An "open" sign on the door of Rolly's Restaurant in Hope, seen next to a notice from Fraser Health ordering the business to close for violating public health orders. View image in full screen
An "open" sign on the door of Rolly's Restaurant in Hope, seen next to a notice from Fraser Health ordering the business to close for violating public health orders. Global News

The Fraser Health Authority is seeking an injunction to close a Hope, B.C., restaurant that has been openly defying COVID-19 health orders.

In documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Fraser Health states an application against the owners of Rolly’s Restaurant is set to be filed Wednesday morning.

The restaurant has already had its business and liquor licences suspended for refusing to check diners’ immunization status, as required under the BC Vaccine Card program.

Since then, the eatery has kept its doors open, despite orders that it cease operations.

Click to play video: 'Supporters of Rolly’s restaurant rally in Hope, B.C.' Supporters of Rolly’s restaurant rally in Hope, B.C.
Supporters of Rolly’s restaurant rally in Hope, B.C.

Read more: Restaurant in Hope, B.C. has business licence pulled for defying vaccine passport

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health is also seeking an injunction to stop anyone from interfering with issuing the closure notice at the restaurant at 888 Fraser Ave. and giving any RCMP officer the authority to arrest and/or remove anyone from the restaurant who is not complying with the order.

The health authority has previously told Global News it has issued “multiple violation tickets” to the restaurant for defying a closure order issued Oct. 7.

But the business continues to operate and draw support, with a crowd of about 100 people showing up to a rally there on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Hope restaurant remains defiant despite licence suspension' Hope restaurant remains defiant despite licence suspension
Hope restaurant remains defiant despite licence suspension – Oct 8, 2021

Read more: Crowd rallies to support Hope, B.C. restaurant defying vaccine passport order

On Monday, the province said 89.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.4 per cent have received two doses.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
