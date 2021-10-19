Fraser Health seeks court order to close Hope, B.C. restaurant defying COVID health orders

Send this page to someone via email

The Fraser Health Authority is seeking an injunction to close a Hope, B.C., restaurant that has been openly defying COVID-19 health orders.

In documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Fraser Health states an application against the owners of Rolly’s Restaurant is set to be filed Wednesday morning.

The restaurant has already had its business and liquor licences suspended for refusing to check diners’ immunization status, as required under the BC Vaccine Card program.

Since then, the eatery has kept its doors open, despite orders that it cease operations.

Fraser Health is also seeking an injunction to stop anyone from interfering with issuing the closure notice at the restaurant at 888 Fraser Ave. and giving any RCMP officer the authority to arrest and/or remove anyone from the restaurant who is not complying with the order.

The health authority has previously told Global News it has issued “multiple violation tickets” to the restaurant for defying a closure order issued Oct. 7.

But the business continues to operate and draw support, with a crowd of about 100 people showing up to a rally there on Saturday.

On Monday, the province said 89.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.4 per cent have received two doses.

