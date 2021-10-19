Menu

Crime

Police investigate after shots fired at house in New Westminster, B.C. suburb

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 6:01 pm
The New Westminster Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Mon. Oct. 18, 2021 in the Queensborough neighbourhood. View image in full screen
The New Westminster Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Mon. Oct. 18, 2021 in the Queensborough neighbourhood. Global News

New Westminster police are investigating a shooting that left a residence in the Queensborough neighbourhood riddled with bullet holes.

No one was injured in the shooting, which took place around 11:45 p.m. on Monday at Hendry Place and Salter Street. In a news statement, police said all residents of the house were sleeping at the time.

“It’s very upsetting to see such disregard for public safety, as this shooting took place in a residential neighbourhood,” Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said.

“At this time we do not believe this incident to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, but believe this was a targeted shooting.”

New Westminster, B.C. man convicted of child luring, pornography

Footage of the home shows multiple bullet holes in the house’s garage.

A resident of the area told Global News that he was sitting and watching TV when he heard, “bang, bang, bang, bang, bang.” He asked not to be identified for safety reasons.

“I didn’t think it was a big deal, it wasn’t even as loud as some firecrackers I’ve heard. Then I saw police on the street,” he said. “I’m just so angry that this happens in such a quiet neighbourhood.”

The resident said he had no idea what might have motivated the shooter, or shooters, but the incident “definitely makes someone feel less safe in their neighbourhood.”

Man arrested after Gastown nightclub broken into three times – Oct 4, 2021

The New Westminster Police Department’s major crime unit, and several other units, are now interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence in the Queensborough area, including CCTV footage.

Any residents who may have security footage and have not yet spoken to police are asked to call major crimes unit investigators at 604-529-2430.

