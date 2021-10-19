7 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,811, including 262 deaths.

Local public health also reported 11 new COVID-19 variant cases on Tuesday, bringing that total to 6,294, including 93 cases that are active.

Four of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Collingwood, one is in Huntsville and another is in Innisfil.

Two of the cases are travel-related, while one is outbreak-related, one is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, one is fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and six are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,811 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,416 — have recovered, while eight people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 595,563 infections, including 9,819 deaths.