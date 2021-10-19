SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

7 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Half of Canadian parents with children aged 5-11 want them to be fully vaccinated' Half of Canadian parents with children aged 5-11 want them to be fully vaccinated
A new survey shows most parents want their kids to be fully immunized against COVID-19. But, as Christa Dao reports, not everyone agrees with the decision to vaccinate and there's concern about what the results will mean.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,811, including 262 deaths.

Local public health also reported 11 new COVID-19 variant cases on Tuesday, bringing that total to 6,294, including 93 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario government reviewing COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans for kids 5-11, minister says

Four of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Collingwood, one is in Huntsville and another is in Innisfil.

Two of the cases are travel-related, while one is outbreak-related, one is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, one is fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and six are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 328 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Of the region’s total 13,811 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,416 — have recovered, while eight people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 328 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 595,563 infections, including 9,819 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11' Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
