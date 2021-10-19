Menu

Canada

Ontario registry allowing businesses, non-profits to make filings online goes live

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 2:25 pm
Ross Romano speaks at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. View image in full screen
Ross Romano speaks at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario businesses and not-for-profit organizations can access more government services online starting Tuesday.

The new Ontario Business Registry allows operators to submit files online that previously could only be processed by mail or fax.

The government says this will streamline the administrative process for over 90 transaction types involved in starting, maintaining or dissolving businesses.

Read more: Restaurant workers dealing with anger, abuse and racism as they try to enforce vaccine mandates

Government Services Minister Ross Romano says the new registry will remove unnecessary hurdles and help businesses in the digital world.

Tuesday’s announcement coincided with new legislation governing not-for-profit corporations, allowing them to make filings digitally.

That legislation passed in 2010 but could not take effect until the online business registry launched.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
