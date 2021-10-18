Pedestrian suffers possibly life-altering injuries after being hit by vehicle in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian suffered possibly life-altering injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Brampton Monday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of McLaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive at 7:30 p.m.

Police said on Twitter that the victim was taken to a trauma centre.

Peel paramedics confirmed to Global News a man in his 50s was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

The intersection is closed as officers investigate.

There is no word on the circumstances surrounding the collision.

