Pedestrian suffers possibly life-altering injuries after being hit by vehicle in Brampton: police

A pedestrian suffered possibly life-altering injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Brampton Monday evening, Peel Regional Police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of McLaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive at 7:30 p.m.
Police said on Twitter that the victim was taken to a trauma centre.
Peel paramedics confirmed to Global News a man in his 50s was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.
The intersection is closed as officers investigate.
There is no word on the circumstances surrounding the collision.
