Canada

Pedestrian suffers possibly life-altering injuries after being hit by vehicle in Brampton: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 9:38 pm
Peel Paramedics View image in full screen
File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A pedestrian suffered possibly life-altering injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Brampton Monday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of McLaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive at 7:30 p.m.

Police said on Twitter that the victim was taken to a trauma centre.

Read more: Trial begins for Caledon man accused in fatal crash that killed Woodbridge mother, son, and friend

Peel paramedics confirmed to Global News a man in his 50s was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

The intersection is closed as officers investigate.

There is no word on the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Click to play video: 'Caledon man on trial for fatal crash that killed 3 people' Caledon man on trial for fatal crash that killed 3 people
Caledon man on trial for fatal crash that killed 3 people
