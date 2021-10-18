Man facing gun charges after shooting in front of Saskatoon school: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says multiple gun charges are being laid following a shooting in front of a school in the Massey Place neighbourhood last week.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Northumberland Avenue at roughly 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Evidence that a gun had been fired was found, according to a press release. No injuries were reported.

SPS said the school had been placed into lockdown as a precaution and the shooting was not believed to be connected.

A 31-year-old man is facing eight charges that include assault with a weapon, use of a weapon while committing an indictable offence and possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so.

On Monday, police said they are still searching for a second man involved in the shooting.

