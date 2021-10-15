Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police investigating shooting in Massey Place neighbourhood

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 7:02 pm
Saskatoon police at scene of ‘barricaded person’ downtown View image in full screen
Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting that took place on Friday afternoon. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says a shooting took place in the Massey Place neighbourhood on Friday.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Northumberland Avenue at roughly 2:30 p.m.

Read more: Saskatoon police looking for suspect after alleyway stabbing

Evidence that a gun had been fired was found, according to a press release.

SPS said the shooting took place in front of a school, which was placed into lockdown as a precaution and has since lifted those restrictions.

The incident is not believed to be connected to the school, read the release.

Police said they took a man in possession of a gun into custody at Avenue Y and 33rd Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Driver are being asked by SPS to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house' Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house
Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house – Sep 21, 2021
