Crime

Driver impairment, failure to wear seatbelt blamed in fatal Highway 97 crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 4:46 pm
File photo.
File photo. kali9 / iStock

An Okanagan man in his 40s was the sole victim of a Friday night crash that shut down Highway 97 north of Peachland for several hours.

Cpl. Mike Halskov said contributing factors to the crash that saw a truck knock its way through a concrete barrier before heading downhill were “driver impairment, failure to wear a seatbelt and using an electronic device while driving.”

RCMP continue to nab impaired drivers
RCMP continue to nab impaired drivers – May 3, 2021

Witnesses called in the Drought Hill crash at approximately 7 p.m. and West Kelowna RCMP, BC Highway Patrol from Kelowna and Emergency Services responded.

BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna has conduct of the investigation and no further details are available.

Read more: Calls for safety improvements to Highway 97A intersection after fatal crash

“BC Highway Patrol reminds drivers to always drive sober, wear seatbelts, obey speed limits and drive distraction-free every time you get behind the wheel,” Halskov said.

'Egregious' crime rate causing stress, burn out
‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out – Feb 3, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
