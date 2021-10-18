Menu

Entertainment

‘Adele One Night Only’ primetime special coming to Global

By Staff Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 3:33 pm
Adele
Adele is seen in the promotional image for her upcoming TV special, 'Adele One Night Only.'. Simon Emmett

Global will present Adele One Night Only, a primetime special welcoming back the superstar performer with an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years.

The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday, November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on Global, and available to stream live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged

Set to be shot in Los Angeles, the special will include some of Adele‘s chart-topping hits in addition to several never-before-heard songs.

In addition, the special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

The English singer/songwriter is one of the biggest selling music artists.

Her haul includes 15 Grammy Awards, 9 BRIT Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Her album 21 is one of the biggest-selling albums of the 21st century.

Read more: Bill Cosby sued by ex-‘Cosby Show’ actress Lili Bernard for alleged sexual assault

Recently, Adele announced the Nov. 19 release of her latest album, 30, on Columbia Records. The album is preceded by the first single, Easy On Me, which was released last week.

Adele One Night Only is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions. Executive Producers are Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Global News and Global TV are both properties of Corus Entertainment.


