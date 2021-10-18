Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged

Send this page to someone via email

A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Barker popped the question at a beachside hotel in Montecito. A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday that the couple are engaged.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday night to confirm the news.

“Forever,” she wrote, while sharing photos from the scene of the proposal.

Kardashian’s sister Kim then took to Twitter to share a cute video of the happy couple, writing: “KRAVIS FOREVER,” along with a ring emoji.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for the couple, who have been longtime friends but were first romantically linked in January.

It will be Kardashian’s first marriage. She has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. It will be Barker’s third marriage.

In August, Kardashian convinced Barker to fly on an airplane for the first time since a 2008 crash nearly cost him his life. They have since been to Mexico, Italy, and France.

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” said Barker in a Nylon magazine profile.

“She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

“Forever isn’t long enough,” he wrote while captioning a photo of them cozying up in front of the Eiffel Tower.

— With files from The Associated Press