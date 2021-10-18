Menu

Health

Saskatchewan sending 6 intensive care patients to Ontario as ICU challenges continue

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan to send 6 ICU patients to Ontario' COVID-19: Saskatchewan to send 6 ICU patients to Ontario
WATCH: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Monday that the province would be sending six COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) to Ontario to help relieve some of the pressure on their health-care system.

Premier Scott Moe has announced the transfer of six Saskatchewan intensive care patients from the province to Ontario.

The premier made the announcement on Monday morning at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building when commenting on the latest on ICU capacity challenges in the province.

The transfers, which will free up space in Saskatchewan ICUs, will take place over a 72-hour window.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, Saskatchewan set a new ICU capacity record with 84 patients admitted province-wide.

There are an additional 249 people in hospital with COVID-19 receiving in-patient care as of Sunday.

More to come.

