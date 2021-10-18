Saskatchewan sending 6 intensive care patients to Ontario as ICU challenges continue

Premier Scott Moe has announced the transfer of six Saskatchewan intensive care patients from the province to Ontario.
The premier made the announcement on Monday morning at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building when commenting on the latest on ICU capacity challenges in the province.
The transfers, which will free up space in Saskatchewan ICUs, will take place over a 72-hour window.
On Sunday, Saskatchewan set a new ICU capacity record with 84 patients admitted province-wide.
There are an additional 249 people in hospital with COVID-19 receiving in-patient care as of Sunday.
