Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

List of Ontario’s ‘rattiest’ cities released: Did your hometown make the cut?

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 11:29 am
Several rats are shown together in this March 26, 2019 file photo. View image in full screen
Several rats are shown together in this March 26, 2019 file photo. riso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Orkin Canada released its annual survey of Ontario’s Rattiest Cities on Monday and it should come as no surprise that Toronto, given its size and population density, continues to sit atop the list.

The GTA makes up a large portion of the pest control company’s list as Mississauga (2), Scarborough (3), North York (5), Etobicoke (6), Richmond Hill (7), Brampton (8) and Oshawa (10) all finished inside the top 10.

Read more: Man falls into pit filled with rats after sinkhole opens on NYC sidewalk

The two outliers in the top 10 are Ottawa, which leapt from No. 12 in 2020 to No. 4 in 2021, and London, which improved from No. 4 last year to No. 9 this year.

Timmins (25), North Bay (21) and Niagara Falls (24) all dropped off the list while Thornhill (16), Ajax (24) and Kitchener (25) made the cut.

Story continues below advertisement
List of Ontario’s ‘rattiest’ cities released: Did your hometown make the cut? - image View image in full screen

 

The company says its employees have seen bolder behaviour from rodents of late as there have been more daytime sightings.

Orkin Canada says lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have seen more people cooking at home and therefore they have also been producing more food waste at home. The company says the increased food supply is part of why people are seeing more rats and mice in residential areas.

They also note that with more people at home these days, the rodents are also moving “from resource-depleted urban centres to food-rich suburban areas, where rats and mice may have been able to reproduce and drive up the population.”

Read more: ‘Pretty horrific’ — Kingston Humane Society caring for dozens of abandoned domestic rats

Story continues below advertisement

With winter coming, Orkin Canada has provided some tips to help stop rats and mice from finding shelter in the warm comforts of your abode.

Click to play video: 'Rat wins gold medal for career in sniffing out land mines in Cambodia' Rat wins gold medal for career in sniffing out land mines in Cambodia
Rat wins gold medal for career in sniffing out land mines in Cambodia – Sep 25, 2020

The company says to make sure shrubbery remains at least a metre from your home and to keep garbage and food as far away as possible.

It also suggests making sure all cracks and holes in your foundation are filled and to install weather stripping around windows and doors.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagKitchener news tagGuelph News tagOttawa news tagKingston News tagBarrie news tagToronto News tagLondon news tagOrkin Canada tagLondon rats tagOntario rats tagOntario’s Rattiest Cities tagOttawa rats tagToronto rats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers