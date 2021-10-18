Kingston homicide may be connected with Friday night shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police announced Sunday evening that they are investigating a homicide that may be connected with another serious crime that recently took place in the city.

Police received a call around 7:15 p.m. Saturday about an incident on Sydenham Road, near Highway 401.

Emergency services found one man dead and another man with life-threatening injuries. The second man was rushed to hospital.

As of Sunday evening, police say they did not know the identity of the deceased.

Investigators believe the incident may be related to a shooting that took place Friday night on Theresa Crescent that left a 28-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was shot Friday night, police told Global News.

More details about either investigation have yet to be provided.

Police ask anyone with information about either incident to contact them.