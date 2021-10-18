Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston homicide may be connected with Friday night shooting: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 8:43 am
Kingston police are investigating what they are calling a homicide that took place Saturday night on Sydenham Road. View image in full screen
Kingston police are investigating what they are calling a homicide that took place Saturday night on Sydenham Road. Dominic Christian Owens

Kingston police announced Sunday evening that they are investigating a homicide that may be connected with another serious crime that recently took place in the city.

Police received a call around 7:15 p.m. Saturday about an incident on Sydenham Road, near Highway 401.

Emergency services found one man dead and another man with life-threatening injuries. The second man was rushed to hospital.

As of Sunday evening, police say they did not know the identity of the deceased.

Read more: Friday night shooting leaves one man in hospital: Kingston police

Investigators believe the incident may be related to a shooting that took place Friday night on Theresa Crescent that left a 28-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was shot Friday night, police told Global News.

More details about either investigation have yet to be provided.

Police ask anyone with information about either incident to contact them.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagKingston shooting tagshooting Kingston taghomicide kingston tagkingston shooting homicide tagshooting murder tagsydenham murder tagsydenham road murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers