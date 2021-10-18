SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

All vaccinated Ontarians can now download enhanced, scannable COVID certificates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2021 6:08 am
Click to play video: 'Step-by-step breakdown of how to get the new Ontario COVID-19 QR code proof-of-vaccination' Step-by-step breakdown of how to get the new Ontario COVID-19 QR code proof-of-vaccination
WATCH ABOVE: Global News breaks down exactly how you can download the new COVID-19 verification certification with a scannable QR code

TORONTO — All Ontarians vaccinated against COVID-19 can now download their enhanced certificates, which include a QR code.

The provincial government has said the scannable documents will allow for faster entry into settings that require proof of vaccination.

The enhanced system officially takes effect on Friday, but Ontarians can get their new vaccine certificates before then, and businesses can start using a new app to verify those codes.

Read more: Ontarians can begin downloading QR codes for COVID-19 vaccine passport based on birth month

Residents whose birthdays fall between January and April were able to download the enhanced vaccination certificate through the province’s COVID-19 website on Friday, and further cohorts got access over the weekend.

Under Ontario’s vaccine certificate program, only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — or have a valid medical exemption from a doctor — can access certain settings.

Story continues below advertisement

They include theatres, gyms, nightclubs and restaurant dining rooms.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
