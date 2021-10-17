SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Raptors waive forward Ishmail Wainright

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2021 1:09 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have waived forward Ishmail Wainright to get the NBA’s maximum roster size of 15 players.

Wainright signed with the Raptors as a free agent in the summer after three seasons in Europe.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors to return to Scotiabank Arena for upcoming season' Toronto Raptors to return to Scotiabank Arena for upcoming season

The six-foot-four, 241-pound forward averaged 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 rebounds and 11.7 minutes in three pre-season games for the Raptors.

Story continues below advertisement

Wainright compiled seven points and four rebounds in Toronto’s pre-season finale Oct. 12 in Washington.

The Raptors, who went 3-2 in the pre-season, open their regular season at home Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagNBA tagBasketball tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers