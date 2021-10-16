Calgary man charged for downtown machete attack; other incidents being investigated

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said Saturday that officers have laid charges in Friday’s random downtown attacks, one of which involved a machete.

Police initially said there were four attacks but have revised that total to three because of new information.

On Oct. 15 after 3:15 a.m., a man called for help from the 4 Street CTrain Station, saying he had been slashed by a machete, police previously said.

About half an hour later, another male victim was found unconscious in a bus shelter on 6 Avenue and 1 Street S.W., police said. Officers did not say how he was injured.

The first two victims were taken to hospital and have since been recovering, according to police.

“The victim found at the 4 Street CTrain Station is expected to be released from hospital this weekend,” police said.

“The second victim found at the bus shelter has been upgraded to stable condition and will remain in hospital for some time.”

Close to 4 a.m., another male victim was found in the 1000 block of 6 Avenue S.W., saying he was knocked unconscious and woke up a short time later. Investigators said Saturday this incident was “unfounded.”

Police said they found a final victim near the Peace Bridge with injuries to his hand. He was taken to hospital and has since been released. Police did not say how he was injured.

25-year-old man charged

Police explained they laid charges in relation to the first victim who was found at the 4 Street CTrain Station.

Conner Dery, 25, of Calgary, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Dery is in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Monday.