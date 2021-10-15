Downtown Calgary stabbings shut down CTrain service for large portion of city

CTrain service has been impacted in a large section of the city as Calgary police investigate two reported stabbings in the downtown core early Friday morning.

EMS confirms they were called to the 3 Street Southwest LRT station at around 3:20 a.m. where a man with stab wounds was taken to hospital.

Less than 15 minutes later, EMS says another man with stab wounds was found bleeding in the area of 1 Street and 6 Avenue Southwest. He was also taken to hospital.

EMS said both men, whose ages are unknown, were in life-threatening condition when taken to hospital.

DEVELOPING – EMS now telling us that both victims are men and both are in hospital with life-threatening condition #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/XxORqwYezj — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) October 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released any information, but officers remained on scene in the downtown core later Friday morning. The area of 2 Street to 5 Street Southwest was shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The investigation is having an impact on CTrain service, with buses replacing trains in many areas. Trains are not servicing the west, northwest or downtown core, according to a tweet from Calgary Transit sent just before 4:30 a.m.

Those heading to Tuscany or 69 Street are asked to catch a shuttle bus on 6 Avenue. Transit users heading to Saddletowne or Somerset are asked to catch a bus on 9 Avenue.

Those taking both the red and blue lines at any LRT station in the northwest or west should head to the bus loop to catch a shuttle bus. Shuttle buses will be servicing all stations between Tuscany and city hall and 69 Street to city hall, according to Calgary Transit.

#CTRiders Update – #RedLine #BlueLine If you are at an LRT station in the Northwest or West, please attend the bus loop to catch a shuttle bus. Shuttle buses will be servicing all stations between Tuscany to Cityhall & 69ST to Cityhall. pic.twitter.com/hNuT3GLlO6 — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) October 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement