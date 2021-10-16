Onion Lake RCMP find missing woman’s body

Send this page to someone via email

Onion Lake RCMP say they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing last week.

As previously reported by RCMP, Courtnee Soosay, 32, was last seen sometime between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 at a home on Onion Lake Cree Nation. It was reported that she left that residence during that time period and had not been in contact with her family since.

Soosay’s body was found on Friday. Her family has been notified of her death.

RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators thanked Onion Lake Cree Nation Security as well as volunteers and community members who helped search for Soosay.