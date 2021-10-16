Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Onion Lake RCMP find missing woman’s body

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 3:58 pm
Onion Lake RCMP located the body of 32-year-old Courtnee Soosay, who was reported missing by RCMP last week. View image in full screen
Onion Lake RCMP located the body of 32-year-old Courtnee Soosay, who was reported missing by RCMP last week. Supplied / RCMP

Onion Lake RCMP say they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing last week.

Read more: RCMP arrest 3 suspects involved in attempted robbery in rural Sask. community

As previously reported by RCMP, Courtnee Soosay, 32, was last seen sometime between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 at a home on Onion Lake Cree Nation. It was reported that she left that residence during that time period and had not been in contact with her family since.

Soosay’s body was found on Friday. Her family has been notified of her death.

RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Girl, 7, dead after pedestrian collision near Wadena, Sask.

Investigators thanked Onion Lake Cree Nation Security as well as volunteers and community members who helped search for Soosay.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing tagMissing Woman tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagOnion Lake Cree Nation tagSaskatchewan Coroner's Service tagOnion Lake tagOnion Lake RCMP tagCourtnee Soosay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers