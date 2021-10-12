Menu

Canada

Girl, 7, dead after crash near Wadena, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 8:58 pm
RCMP were called to a pedestrian collision approximately 10 km west of Wadena, Sask., on Monday. View image in full screen
RCMP were called to a pedestrian collision approximately 10 km west of Wadena, Sask., on Monday. Global News / File

A seven-year-old girl is dead following a pedestrian collision on Highway 5 near Wadena, Sask., according to RCMP.

The crash occurred approximately 10 kilometres west of the town at roughly 7:35 p.m. on Monday, read a press release on Tuesday.

Read more: 1 dead after truck collides with semi near Wadena, Sask.

Police said the initial investigation has determined that the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle. They added the driver remained at the scene and called for emergency assistance.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police who added she was from the Wadena RCMP detachment area.

Police said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Wadena is approximately 200 km east of Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan News Sask RCMP Fatal Crash Sask Highways Pedestrian Collision Highway 5 Thanksgiving Day Wadena RCMP

