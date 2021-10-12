Girl, 7, dead after crash near Wadena, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A seven-year-old girl is dead following a pedestrian collision on Highway 5 near Wadena, Sask., according to RCMP.

The crash occurred approximately 10 kilometres west of the town at roughly 7:35 p.m. on Monday, read a press release on Tuesday.

Police said the initial investigation has determined that the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle. They added the driver remained at the scene and called for emergency assistance.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police who added she was from the Wadena RCMP detachment area.

Police said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Wadena is approximately 200 km east of Saskatoon.

0:11 Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house Police chase ends with car crashing into Saskatoon house – Sep 21, 2021