1 dead after truck collides with semi near Wadena

A 65-year-old Wadena, Sask., woman has died after the truck she was driving collided with a semi on Highway 5, about two kilometres east of Wadena on Thursday.

Wadena RCMP, EMS and Fire Services all responded to the incident shortly before 4 p.m.

RCMP say initial investigation indicates the semi was travelling west and the truck was travelling east when they collided. The vehicles came to rest in opposite ditches.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The lone 61-year-old man driving the semi from the United States reported minor injuries.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing with the help of RCMP Collision Reconstruction.

The highway was closed and detoured during the investigation but has since reopened.