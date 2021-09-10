Menu

Canada

1 dead after truck collides with semi near Wadena

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 2:32 pm
1 dead after truck collides with semi near Wadena - image View image in full screen
Files / Global News

A 65-year-old Wadena, Sask., woman has died after the truck she was driving collided with a semi on Highway 5, about two kilometres east of Wadena on Thursday.

Wadena RCMP, EMS and Fire Services all responded to the incident shortly before 4 p.m.

Read more: Regina man killed in Highway 16 crash near Insinger, Sask.

RCMP say initial investigation indicates the semi was travelling west and the truck was travelling east when they collided. The vehicles came to rest in opposite ditches.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Read more: Impaired driving charges laid in fatal collision on Saskatchewan First Nation

The lone 61-year-old man driving the semi from the United States reported minor injuries.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing with the help of RCMP Collision Reconstruction.

The highway was closed and detoured during the investigation but has since reopened.

