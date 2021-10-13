RCMP arrest 3 suspects involved in attempted robbery in rural Sask. community

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects are in custody after RCMP were called to an attempted robbery last week in rural Saskatchewan.

Officers of the Biggar, Sask., RCMP detachment first received a report on Oct. 7 just before 5:30 p.m. of an attempted robbery in the community of Arelee, Sask., approximately 70 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

According to the police report, one of the suspects approached a man, assaulted him and unsuccessfully attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Police say the suspect then fled in an SUV that was occupied by two other people that accompanied him.

RCMP were able to locate the SUV and attempted to pull it over, but were unsuccessful.

A second attempt was made by members of the North Battleford, Sask., RCMP detachment, who used emergency equipment and followed the SUV until it came to a stop.

One man was detained, however, two others fled on foot from the SUV. They were eventually taken into custody thanks to support from North Battleford Police Dog Services.

Investigators later connected the three individuals to another incident that same day where they had broken into a home in the RM of Eagle Creek, a rural municipality northwest of Saskatoon.

Thirty-year-old Blair Brabant of Red Pheasant First Nation, Sask., 29-year-old Rocky Meechance of Yorkton, Sask., and a male youth all face multiple charges. Police noted that the youth cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Meechance was also arrested on a warrant out of Regina.

All three individuals appeared in court on Tuesday in North Battleford.