2 people taken to hospital after being attacked by dog in Scarborough: police

Two people have been taken to hospital after they were attacked by a dog in Scarborough on Saturday, police say.
Toronto police said they received reports shortly after 1 p.m. of a dog on the loose in the area of Kingston Road and Neilson Avenue, west of McCowan Road.
Police said there were also reports of people who were injured after being attacked by the animal.
A police spokesperson told Global News an officer was able to get ahold of the dog and put it in the back of a cruiser.
The spokesperson said two people suffered multiple bite marks and were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Toronto paramedics confirmed two people were treated for minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Animal services has since been notified of the incident and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the dog getting loose and subsequently attacking people.
The spokesperson said there is no word on whether those injured were the dog’s owners, but if they weren’t, there is a possibility that charges could be laid.
