Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Conservatives strengthen trespass laws relating to transport of animals

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 11:47 am
Manitoba Conservatives strengthen trespass laws relating to transport of animals - image View image in full screen

It is now illegal in Manitoba to block or interfere with vehicles transporting animals for commercial purposes, including to food production facilities.

The Progressive Conservative government amended The Animal Diseases Act,  making it an offense to interact or interfere with animals on someone’s property or during transportation.

Read more: Oxford OPP seek public’s help after 130 pigs reported stolen from farm

The Tories also beefed up trespass laws, saying a person needs consent before accessing a farm biosecurity zone, therefore making it easier for landowners to prevent any and all unauthorized access to their property. A biosecurity zone, according to the law, is considered “an area on or within a farm, animal production facility or animal processing facility.”

Read more: Harvest nearly complete in Manitoba

Story continues below advertisement

The restricted property, so long as it’s owned by a farmer, includes land without a building or other structure on it and it doesn’t matter if there is or isn’t a structure, like a fence, surrounding the property.

President of Keystone Agricultural Producers, Bill Campbell, says the new rules are going to protect farmers’ families, livestock and livelihoods.

The amendment carries the same rules around construction sites, a residential lawn or garden and land used to cultivate crops.

Anyone guilty of breaking The Animal Disease Act could face a fine of up to $10,000, up to a year in prison, or both.

Click to play video: 'Animal rights activist gives water to pigs being transported on Manitoba highway' Animal rights activist gives water to pigs being transported on Manitoba highway
Animal rights activist gives water to pigs being transported on Manitoba highway – Jun 27, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagAgriculture tagAnimals tagLaw tagFarming tagLivestock tagLand tagFood production tagTrespass tagManitoba producers taganimal transport taganimal processing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers