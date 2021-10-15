Saskatchewan Huskies’ dual-threat running backs share long history

Anyone associated with football in the Canada West knows about Saskatchewan Huskies running back Adam Machart. The 2019 Canada West nominee for the country’s top player, when he led the nation in rushing with over 1,300 yards rushing in just eight games.

But after last weekend’s victory on the West Coast versus the UBC Thunderbirds, the conference is also aware of another threat out of the backfield: running back Josh Ewanchyna, who led the Huskies in rushing with 114 yards and a touchdown.

“Whenever I get the opportunities I am going to make the most of it,” Ewanchyna said. “That spot is very minimal, you know what I mean?

“With Machart being the guy he is and running the ball as hard as he does, I think it’s going to be great to have us both out there, to show what we can do.”

“They made the most of it,” Huskies head coach Scott Flory added. “Adam making guys miss, and Chewie just breaking away and running away from people, such a physical runner as well. A little contrasting styles, but equally effective.”

The one-two punch, or dual-threat of “Macker and Chewee,” as many of their teammates call them, is a problem for defences when they face the Huskies.

“Whether it’s me or him, it’s super exciting to see that run game go because that means the boys up front are pushing hard, and you love to see it,” Machart said. “We are a really tight backfield, so my success is his success and vice versa.”

“They are every offensive lineman’s dream,” Huskies veteran offensive lineman Noah Zerr said.

“Whether we do our assignments or not, it just seems they find a way to make it happen. Both Ewanchyna and Machart. They are both quite amazing. I think running the ball is a huge part of our identity, so it’s going to be important for us to really establish that early.”

These two have actually been a part of the same backfield for a long time.

“We’ve had a history, playing on the (Saskatoon) Hilltops, and actually all the way back to high school, playing on Team Sask. together,” Machart said. “We have been around each other a lot, we are good buddies, and it’s really fun to be back there together.”

“I think it’s just a great compliment because it’s hard to game plan for two guys,” Ewanchyna said. “It’s easy to follow one guy and everything he does but when you have two guys back there I feel it makes the defences’ job a lot harder.”