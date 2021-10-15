Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston, Ont. adds 15 fallen artillery soldiers from Korean, Afghanistan wars to monument

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 5:54 pm
Kingston, Ont. adds 15 fallen artillery soldiers from Korean, Afghanistan wars to monument - image
Mark Gerretsen/Twitter

The names of 15 fallen artillery soldiers from both the Korean War and the War in Afghanistan were added to the 100-year-old monument during a rededication ceremony Friday afternoon.

“Kingston is a very historic town for the Gunners, it’s where we were born. So to underline the sacrifice of those who gave their lives for Canada in various conflicts around the world is important to us, particularly this year, the year of our 150th anniversary,” said the Brigadier-General Chair for the The Royal Canadian Artillery Association, David Patterson.

Read more: Canadian military conducting artillery training at Guelph’s Woodlawn Memorial Park

The monument recognizes the men and women of the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The last rededication happened in 1951 after the Second World War.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada pushed to act to help Afghan interpreter and family stuck in Ukraine' Canada pushed to act to help Afghan interpreter and family stuck in Ukraine
Canada pushed to act to help Afghan interpreter and family stuck in Ukraine
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagygk tagWar in Afghanistan tagMonument tagsoliders tag#Afghanistan Wars tag#Fallen Soliders tag#Korean Wars tagKingston monument tagKingston war memorial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers