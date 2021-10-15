Kingston, Ont. adds 15 fallen artillery soldiers from Korean, Afghanistan wars to monument

Send this page to someone via email

The names of 15 fallen artillery soldiers from both the Korean War and the War in Afghanistan were added to the 100-year-old monument during a rededication ceremony Friday afternoon.

“Kingston is a very historic town for the Gunners, it’s where we were born. So to underline the sacrifice of those who gave their lives for Canada in various conflicts around the world is important to us, particularly this year, the year of our 150th anniversary,” said the Brigadier-General Chair for the The Royal Canadian Artillery Association, David Patterson.

The monument recognizes the men and women of the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The last rededication happened in 1951 after the Second World War.

