Canada

Canadian military conducting artillery training at Guelph’s Woodlawn Memorial Park

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 2:28 pm
Artillery training will begin on Friday evening in Guelph. View image in full screen
Artillery training will begin on Friday evening in Guelph. Supplied

The Canadian military says it is conducting artillery training this month at Guelph’s Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Activities include vehicles towing howitzers, setting up and tearing down of artillery equipment and various other soldier drills, but no firing of any ammunition will take place.

The training by personnel from Guelph’s 11th Field Artillery Regiment is from May 7 to May 30, but activities will only occur on Thursday and Friday evenings as well as the weekend.

The exercises are expected to be conducted on open green space at the west end of the property near Nicklin Road and there should be no interference with the section containing graves.

Those in the area might see military vehicles and personnel in uniform. The public is being asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.

The military said the training is being conducted in order to qualify local soldiers on basic level courses so they are prepared to participate in future operations.

Everyone participating is adhering to certain COVID-19 health measures, including wearing masks and physical distancing where possible.

Participants will be isolated from the public and will conduct pre-training screening, the military said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
