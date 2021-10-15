Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Medical examiner describes deaths of Jasmine Lovett, Aliyah Sanderson at Calgary murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 3:41 pm
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo.
Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson are shown in an undated police handout photo. Credit: Calgary Police Service

A forensic pathologist has told a murder trial that a Calgary woman and her young daughter suffered blunt force trauma to their heads.

Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson were reported missing in April 2019.

Read more: Man accused of murdering Calgary mom, toddler in 2019 enters guilty plea to one count

The next month, their bodies were found buried in a day use area in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary.

Robert Leeming has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Lovett but not guilty to second-degree murder in the child’s death.

Click to play video: 'Calgary man enters two different murder pleas in double homicide of mother and daughter' Calgary man enters two different murder pleas in double homicide of mother and daughter
Calgary man enters two different murder pleas in double homicide of mother and daughter

Deputy medical examiner Dr. Akmal Coetzee-Khan described his findings through a series of autopsy photos.

Story continues below advertisement

He says Lovett appeared to have been moved after her death, judging from pooling of blood in her body.

Read more: Family of Calgary double homicide victims donate $25,000 to women’s shelter

She also had a black eye and bruising on her face.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagKananaskis country tagJasmine Lovett tagAliyah Sanderson tagCalgary double murder trial tagRobert Leeming tagCalgary double murder tagCalgary Medical Examiner tagRobert Leeming trial tagRobert Leeming murder trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers