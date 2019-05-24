Family of Calgary double homicide victims donate $25,000 to women’s shelter

The family of Calgary double homicide victims Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson honoured their loved ones on Friday, making a $25,000 donation to the Emergency Women’s Shelter.

Kim Lovett, Jasmine’s mother and Aliyah’s grandmother said that the family was thankful for the generosity and support of Calgarians.

“I can’t say thank you enough,” she said. “We are completely overwhelmed.”

Friday marked the first time Kim Lovett has spoken openly since her daughter and granddaughter went missing April 16. The pair was reported missing when they didn’t show up for a family dinner.

Following an extensive, weeks-long search, their bodies were discovered in a wooded area in Kananaskis Country.

Police believe Jasmine was in a relationship with her landlord, 34-year-old Robert Leeming, who was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths.

As details of the nature of Leeming’s relationship with Jasmine unfolded, police revealed it’s believed a domestic matter played a part in her death.

Kim said it was a shock to their family and continues to be something they’re struggling to understand.

“That’s the biggest hurdle we’re facing right now is accepting that it might not have been the best relationship and we had no idea,” Kim said.

That’s the reason the Lovett family felt it was important to support the women’s shelter.

Jasmine’s sister, Jenavie Lovett, said they are trying to move forward day by day and find a new normal.

“Aliyah, she took after her mother quite a bit,” Jenavie said. “She was like a little angel, and she had a really, really cute laugh.”

Since their nightmare began, Kim said residents of the city of Calgary and the community of Cranston — where Lovett and her daughter lived in a townhouse with Leeming — have overwhelmed the family with support. Her close friend Dana Burrows created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the burial costs for the mother and daughter.

“People just wanted to help, ” Burrows explained. “So we needed somewhere to send that kindness.”

The campaign quickly exceeded its $30,000 goal, much of which was due to a generous donation from the Sobey’s in Cranston, which raised more than $25,000 by selling cupcakes.

On Friday, Burrows accompanied by Kim and Jenevie as they dropped a cheque off at the Emergency Women’s Shelter.

Executive director Kim Ruse said that the donation is exceptional and much needed.

“It’s pretty awe-inspiring,” Ruse said.

Kim and Jenavie said they don’t want Jasmine and Aliyah’s story to be forgotten and are planning to set up a foundation in the pair’s names with Burrows’ help.

“It’s not just about Jasmine and Aliyah anymore, it’s much bigger than that,” she said.

The family said donations are still coming in, which they also intend to give to the women’s shelter.

