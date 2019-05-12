Vigil to be held Sunday night in southeast Calgary for murdered mother and daughter

A vigil is planned for Sunday night in Calgary in memory of a mother and daughter who were murdered last month.

The event will be held at a Cranston park across from the home of Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter Aliyah Sanderson.

According to a Facebook event from Aliyah’s aunt, Amber Sanderson, the family is organizing the vigil to honour the pair and thank the community for the support they’ve received during this trying time.

“We really appreciate everyone and everything they have done,” read the post from Amber and Jodi Sanderson, who is Aliyah’s grandmother. “We hope you can all take a moment out of a special day for all the moms of the world to join our family and friends in remembering one of the best mothers we have ever known and her sweet daughter.”

The family is inviting people to gather at a green space at the intersection of Cranarch Road S.E. and Cranarch Way near the Cranston Residents Association for 7 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., they plan to light up the ridge in the neighbourhood with as many people and candles as possible for a moment of remembrance.

Investigators say Lovett and her daughter were killed sometime between April 16 and 17. Their bodies were found in the Grizzly Creek area of Kananaskis Country west of Calgary on May 6.

Robert Leeming, 34, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths. The pair lived with him at the Cranston home.