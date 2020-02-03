Menu

Crime

Preliminary hearing to begin for man accused of killing young Calgary mother and daughter

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 7:00 am
Mother and daughter, Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson were reported missing on April 23, 2019.
Mother and daughter, Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson were reported missing on April 23, 2019. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

A preliminary hearing gets underway Monday for Robert Leeming, charged with killing a young Calgary mother and her toddler daughter.

Leeming, 34, was charged on May 7, 2019, with two counts of second-degree murder after investigators found the bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter Aliyah Sanderson in Kananaskis Country.

READ MORE: Bodies of Jasmine Lovett, Aliyah Sanderson believed to be found, Calgary police make arrest

The mother and daughter had been reported missing by their family in April after they didn’t turn up for a dinner. What followed was a days-long search in Calgary, the Bragg Creek area and across rugged terrain in the Rocky Mountains.

Investigators believe the pair was killed sometime between April 16 and 17.

Robert Leeming is escorted by police to the Calgary Police Service’s arrest processing unit on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Robert Leeming is escorted by police to the Calgary Police Service’s arrest processing unit on Monday, May 6, 2019. Global News

Evidence presented in the preliminary inquiry is under a publication ban and can’t be reported. At the end of the hearing, the judge will determine whether there’s enough evidence to order Leeming to stand trial.

Story continues below advertisement
Accused in Calgary mother-daughter homicide makes first court appearance

Leeming is not a Canadian citizen, telling Global News in April he was from England and has permanent resident status, which means if he were convicted of the crimes, he could be deported back to the U.K. after serving his time in Canada.

Calgary crimeJasmine LovettAliyah SandersonRobert LeemingAliyah Sanderson homicideJasmine Lovett homicideRobert Leeming homicide chargesRobert Leeming preliminary hearingRobert Leeming preliminary trial
