Trial set to begin for man accused of murdering Calgary mom and her toddler in 2019

Robert Leeming‘s second-degree murder trial is scheduled to begin in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

He is accused of killing 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her daughter, 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson, in April 2019.

0:57 Accused in Calgary mother-daughter homicide makes first court appearance Accused in Calgary mother-daughter homicide makes first court appearance – May 14, 2019

Lovett and Sanderson were last seen on April 16, 2019, police said, adding that the last activity on Lovett’s bank account was two days later. They were reported missing on April 23, 2019.

The pair’s disappearance became a homicide investigation on April 25, 2019.

Police found their bodies in Kananaskis — in a “heavily wooded area near Grizzly Creek located off Highway 40” — on May 6, 2019.

View image in full screen Aliyah Sanderson, 22-months old, and her mother Jasmine Lovett, 25, are shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service