Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial set to begin for man accused of murdering Calgary mom and her toddler in 2019

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 8:00 am
Accused murderer Robert Leeming pictured in Calgary in 2019. View image in full screen
Accused murderer Robert Leeming pictured in Calgary in 2019. File/Global News

Robert Leeming‘s second-degree murder trial is scheduled to begin in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

He is accused of killing 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her daughter, 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson, in April 2019.

Click to play video: 'Accused in Calgary mother-daughter homicide makes first court appearance' Accused in Calgary mother-daughter homicide makes first court appearance
Accused in Calgary mother-daughter homicide makes first court appearance – May 14, 2019

Lovett and Sanderson were last seen on April 16, 2019, police said, adding that the last activity on Lovett’s bank account was two days later. They were reported missing on April 23, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘She was an incredible mother​’: Vigil honours murdered Calgary mom and daughter

The pair’s disappearance became a homicide investigation on April 25, 2019.

Police found their bodies in Kananaskis — in a “heavily wooded area near Grizzly Creek located off Highway 40” — on May 6, 2019.

Aliyah Sanderson, 22-months old, and her mother Jasmine Lovett, 25, are shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
Aliyah Sanderson, 22-months old, and her mother Jasmine Lovett, 25, are shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Homicide tagCalgary Court tagJasmine Lovett tagAliyah Sanderson tagRobert Leeming tagCalgary double homicide tagCranston tagCranston Calgary tagRobert Andrew Leeming tagRobert Leeming court tagRobert Leeming trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers