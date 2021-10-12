Trial set to begin for man accused of murdering Calgary mom and her toddler in 2019

Robert Leeming‘s second-degree murder trial is scheduled to begin in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
He is accused of killing 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her daughter, 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson, in April 2019.
Lovett and Sanderson were last seen on April 16, 2019, police said, adding that the last activity on Lovett’s bank account was two days later. They were reported missing on April 23, 2019.
The pair’s disappearance became a homicide investigation on April 25, 2019.
Police found their bodies in Kananaskis — in a “heavily wooded area near Grizzly Creek located off Highway 40” — on May 6, 2019.
