Canada

Quebec to lose 1 electoral seat, Alberta to get 3 more after new riding distribution

By Marie Woolf The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 3:50 pm
FILE: The Peace tower is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 as politicians begin returning to work in Ottawa. View image in full screen
FILE: The Peace tower is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 as politicians begin returning to work in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Elections Canada says Quebec will lose one seat in the next redistribution of federal ridings in Canada.

Overall, the number of seats in the House of Commons will increase by four to 342 seats to reflect Canada’s growing population.

Read more: What’s behind low voter turnout in Canada’s election? Experts seek answers

Alberta will gain three seats, Ontario one and British Columbia one, while the number of MPs in other province and territories, except Quebec, will remain unchanged.

Quebec’s 78 MPs will be reduced to 77 — the first time since 1966 that a province has lost a seat during redistribution.

The number of ridings is adjusted every 10 years following the decennial census to reflect changes in population.

Story continues below advertisement

Elections Canada says the new electoral map will not be ready until 2024 at the earliest.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
