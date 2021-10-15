Another 15 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region as active case count falls to 106

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported another 15 positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 19,890.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases down to 12 and continues to fall. That number stood at 19.9 just a week ago.

There has been one COVID-19-related death reported this month, on Oct. 3, as the death toll remains at 300.

Another 20 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the region to 19,481.

The area is down to 106 active COVID-19 cases, the lowest total that has been announced this year.

However, there are currently nine people in area hospitals suffering from COVID-19 including three who are in intensive care.

The region still has six active COVID-19 outbreaks, unchanged from Thursday, with four of those cases linked to local schools while a fifth is linked to a daycare.

On the flip side, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations in the area continues to diminish as more people are vaccinated.

Waterloo Public Health announced that there have now been 882,280 vaccinations in the area, which is 984 more than it reported a day earlier.

It also reported that 435,698 residents are now fully vaccinated, which is 645 more than was announced on Thursday.

This means that 73.99 per cent of area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that climbs to 85.92 per cent when you discount those who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

Of the 496 new cases recorded, the data showed 280 people were unvaccinated, 20 were partially vaccinated, 162 were fully vaccinated and for 34 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 74 cases were recorded in Toronto, 60 in Peel Region, 40 in Ottawa and in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial update.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,809 as two more deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

