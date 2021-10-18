Election 2021: Who’s running in Red Deer?

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Red Deer has six people running for mayor and 30 running for city councillor.

Red Deer has one mayor and eight councillors.

Mayor Tara Veer is not running for re-election. Current councillors S. H. (Buck) Buchanan and Ken Johnston are running for the top job.

Current councillors Michael Dawe, Vesna Higham, Lawrence Lee and Dianne Wyntjes are seeking re-election.

Councillors Tanya Handley and Frank Wong have decided to not run again.

A full list of mayoral and council candidates is below.

The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the City of Red Deer candidates on the city’s website.

Mayoral candidates

James Allen

S. H. (Buck) Buchanan

Dwight G. Hickey

Ken Johnston

Bradley James Magee

Jeremy Richard Moore

Council candidates

Graham Barclay

Kraymer Barnstable

Bruce Buruma

Brenda Campbell

Calvin Campbell

Matt Chapin

Stephen (Steve) Coop

Craig Curtis

Michael Dawe (Incumbent)

Victor Doerksen

Grace Joy Engel

Sarah Harksen

Vesna Higham

Hans Huizing

Cindy Jefferies

Sadia, Khan

Chad Krahn

Ryan Andrew Laloge

Lindsay LaRocque

Lawrence Lee (Incumbent)

Nicole (Nikki) Lydiard

Jason MacDonald

Jozef Mihaly

Liam Milaney

Sheyi Olubowale

Harish Ratra

Janise Somer

Lisa Spencer-Cook

Dax Williams

Dianne Wyntjes (Incumbent)