Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Election 2021: Who’s running in Red Deer?

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 18, 2021 9:00 am
Voters in Red Deer head to the polls Oct. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Voters in Red Deer head to the polls Oct. 18, 2021. City of Red Deer

The City of Red Deer has six people running for mayor and 30 running for city councillor.

Red Deer has one mayor and eight councillors.

Mayor Tara Veer is not running for re-election. Current councillors S. H. (Buck) Buchanan and Ken Johnston are running for the top job.

Current councillors Michael Dawe, Vesna Higham, Lawrence Lee and Dianne Wyntjes are seeking re-election.

Councillors Tanya Handley and Frank Wong have decided to not run again.

A full list of mayoral and council candidates is below.

The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the City of Red Deer candidates on the city’s website.

Mayoral candidates

James Allen
S. H. (Buck) Buchanan
Dwight G. Hickey
Ken Johnston
Bradley James Magee
Jeremy Richard Moore

Story continues below advertisement

Council candidates

Graham Barclay
Kraymer Barnstable
Bruce Buruma
Brenda Campbell
Calvin Campbell
Matt Chapin
Stephen (Steve) Coop
Craig Curtis
Michael Dawe (Incumbent)
Victor Doerksen
Grace Joy Engel
Sarah Harksen
Vesna Higham
Hans Huizing
Cindy Jefferies
Sadia, Khan
Chad Krahn
Ryan Andrew Laloge
Lindsay LaRocque
Lawrence Lee (Incumbent)
Nicole (Nikki) Lydiard
Jason MacDonald
Jozef Mihaly
Liam Milaney
Sheyi Olubowale
Harish Ratra
Janise Somer
Lisa Spencer-Cook
Dax Williams
Dianne Wyntjes (Incumbent)

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Red Deer tagMunicipal Election tagEdmonton Election tagCalgary Election tagCity Of Red Deer tagMunicipal Election 2021 tagRed Deer election tagCity of Red Deer candidates. tagCity of Red Deer election tagRed Deer Candidates tagRed Deer election 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers