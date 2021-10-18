Election 2021: Who’s running in Red Deer?

The City of Red Deer has six people running for mayor and 30 running for city councillor.
Red Deer has one mayor and eight councillors.
Mayor Tara Veer is not running for re-election. Current councillors S. H. (Buck) Buchanan and Ken Johnston are running for the top job.
Current councillors Michael Dawe, Vesna Higham, Lawrence Lee and Dianne Wyntjes are seeking re-election.
Councillors Tanya Handley and Frank Wong have decided to not run again.
A full list of mayoral and council candidates is below.
The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the City of Red Deer candidates on the city’s website.
Mayoral candidates
James Allen
S. H. (Buck) Buchanan
Dwight G. Hickey
Ken Johnston
Bradley James Magee
Jeremy Richard Moore
Council candidates
Graham Barclay
Kraymer Barnstable
Bruce Buruma
Brenda Campbell
Calvin Campbell
Matt Chapin
Stephen (Steve) Coop
Craig Curtis
Michael Dawe (Incumbent)
Victor Doerksen
Grace Joy Engel
Sarah Harksen
Vesna Higham
Hans Huizing
Cindy Jefferies
Sadia, Khan
Chad Krahn
Ryan Andrew Laloge
Lindsay LaRocque
Lawrence Lee (Incumbent)
Nicole (Nikki) Lydiard
Jason MacDonald
Jozef Mihaly
Liam Milaney
Sheyi Olubowale
Harish Ratra
Janise Somer
Lisa Spencer-Cook
Dax Williams
Dianne Wyntjes (Incumbent)
