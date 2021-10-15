First-degree murder charge laid in 2-year-old child’s death in Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a two-year-old child in central Alberta.

According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, RCMP were called to a home in Red Deer to assist EMS with a two-year-old child who had critical injuries. The nature of the child’s injuries were not released.

The child was taken to hospital where they later died, RCMP said in a media release Friday morning.

A woman at the home was arrested and the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation.

On Monday, the 30-year-old woman from Red Deer was charged with first-degree murder in the child’s death.

Police said the woman and the child were known to each other and there is no risk to the general public. No other suspects are being sought in the investigation.

Due to a publication ban, the identities of the woman and the child will not be released.

RCMP said no further information will be released.