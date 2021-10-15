Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man killed in head-on collision near Flamborough: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 1:23 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say a 52-year-old man from Cambridge was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say a 52-year-old man from Cambridge was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton early Thursday morning. @OPP_HSD / Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police say a 52-year-old man from Cambridge was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton early Thursday morning.

On Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred at around 7 a.m. on Highway 8 between Fifth Concession Road and Concession Road 6 in Flamborough.

Read more: Fatal crash involving train, vehicle under investigation in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Schmidt said the Cambridge man was alone in one vehicle involved in the “head-on collision.”

A 33-year-old Ancaster man, the lone occupant of the other car, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Schmidt says police are appealing to those who may have witnessed the fatal crash to come forward.

Read more: Three bridges along Highway 401 in Trenton, Ont., dedicated to fallen police officers

Story continues below advertisement

“The roads were wet. It was still dark at the time,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

“If you came across any vehicles, you saw any debris, please call the Burlington OPP.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagFatal Crash tagHamilton news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagKerry Schmidt tagCambridge man dead tagFlamborough Hamilton tagFlamborough Ontario tagFlambourough Fatal crash tagHighway 8 Flambourough fatal crash tagHighway Hamilton fatal crash tagOntario Provincial Polie tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers