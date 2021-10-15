Cambridge man killed in head-on collision near Flamborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 52-year-old man from Cambridge was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton early Thursday morning.

On Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred at around 7 a.m. on Highway 8 between Fifth Concession Road and Concession Road 6 in Flamborough.

Schmidt said the Cambridge man was alone in one vehicle involved in the “head-on collision.”

A 33-year-old Ancaster man, the lone occupant of the other car, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Schmidt says police are appealing to those who may have witnessed the fatal crash to come forward.

“The roads were wet. It was still dark at the time,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

“If you came across any vehicles, you saw any debris, please call the Burlington OPP.”