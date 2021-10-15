Stunt driving charges double in 2nd year of Ottawa police speeding crackdown

Send this page to someone via email

The number of motorists busted for stunt driving doubled in the second year of Project NoiseMaker, an Ottawa police initiative aiming to crack down on disruptive and dangerous driving on local streets.

Project NoiseMaker wrapped up in September with a total of 157 individuals charged with stunt driving, a Highway Traffic Act violation for excessive speeds on Ontario roadways.

That’s up from 78 such charges in 2020, the first year of the initiative.

“It is disappointing to see a 100-percent increase in the number of stunt driving offences this year,” said OPS Sgt. Rob Cairns in a statement marking the end of Project NoiseMaker.

He noted that the province implemented strict penalties for those charged with stunt driving last month, with the automatic licence suspension increased to 30 days from a week previously.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Stiffer penalties now in place with new Ontario stunt driving legislation Stiffer penalties now in place with new Ontario stunt driving legislation – Jul 1, 2021

Vehicles are also impounded for two weeks rather than one as a result of beefed up legislation.

As of July 1, the bar for stunt driving was also dropped to include drivers travelling more than 40 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in zones pegged below 80 km/h. The threshold for a stunt driving charge remains 50 km/h over the speed limit in zones set for 80 km/h or higher.

In total, the 2021 edition of Project NoiseMaker saw 2,206 charges laid against motorists since early May.

The charges break down as follows:

Stunt driving: 157

Speeding: 1,172

Improper muffler or excessive noise: 175

Cell phone (distracted driving): 77

Tinted windows: 65

No valid driver licence: 93

No seat belt: 31

The police force cautions drivers that even though the specific campaign has ended, efforts to curb disruptive and dangerous driving practices will continue.

Story continues below advertisement

“Project NoiseMaker has concluded, but that does not mean that aggressive drivers and noisy vehicles will not be stopped and tickets issued,” Cairns said.

3:20 Alleged kickback scheme with police, tow truck drivers Alleged kickback scheme with police, tow truck drivers – Jun 5, 2020