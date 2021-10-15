Man, 18, killed following 2-vehicle collision north of Brighton: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision just north of Brighton on Thursday night.

According to police, around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Telephone and Middle Ridge roads in the Municipality of Brighton, just south of Highway 401 and seven kilometres north of the village of Brighton.

Police say one occupant in the vehicle was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

On Friday morning, OPP identified the victim as Jesse Minnie, 18, of Brighton.

The roadway was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information on the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.