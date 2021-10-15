Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man, 18, killed following 2-vehicle collision north of Brighton: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 11:06 am
Northumberland OPP say a young man died following a collision just north of Brighton on Oct. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a young man died following a collision just north of Brighton on Oct. 14, 2021. OPP

Northumberland OPP say one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision just north of Brighton on Thursday night.

According to police, around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Telephone and Middle Ridge roads in the Municipality of Brighton, just south of Highway 401 and seven kilometres north of the village of Brighton.

Police say one occupant in the vehicle was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Read more: Pedestrian struck, killed by train east of Cobourg, Northumberland OPP say

On Friday morning, OPP identified the victim as Jesse Minnie, 18, of Brighton.

The roadway was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information on the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagNorthumberland County tagNorthumberland OPP tagBrighton tagTelephone Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers