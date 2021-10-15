Canada-U.S. land border to open for fully vaccinated on Nov. 8: official

Send this page to someone via email

Fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross into the United States by land for leisure trips starting Nov. 8, the White House has said.

In a tweet Friday, White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the date for the new border policy – a moment 20 months in the making. Reuters quoted an unnamed official citing the same date in an exclusive story Friday.

“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” he said.

“This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

Earlier this week, American officials said land borders between Canada and Mexico will open in early November to travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Under the new rules, White House officials said non-essential travellers will be asked about their vaccination status at crossings, and only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed through. Proof of vaccination will be required if selected for random screening.

No COVID-19 testing will be required to enter the U.S. by land or sea, provided visitors meet vaccination requirements, officials said. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is still required to board a flight to the U.S.

However, there still are no details on whether or not Canadians with mixed vaccination will be allowed into the U.S.

While Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are approved in both countries, AstraZeneca — a vaccine that contributed to a good portion of Canada’s uptake — has not been given the green light for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In recent days, the U.S. announced that travellers who received any vaccines approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as the World Health Organization, will be allowed to enter the country.

This means Canadians who received AstraZeneca’s vaccine — which is approved by the WHO — will be welcomed.

The mix-and-match policy is still be worked out, White House officials said.

On Aug. 9, Canada began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. visitors for non-essential travel.