Election 2021: Who’s running in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo?

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has three people running for mayor and 30 people running for council in four wards.

RMWB has one mayor and 10 councillors — six in Ward 1, two in Ward 2 and one each in Ward 3 and Ward 4.

Current Mayor Dan Scott is not running for re-election, while current councillors Mike Allen and Verna Murphy are running for the top job.

Councillors seeking re-election are: Keith McGrath and Jeffrey Peddle in Ward 1, Claris Voyageur in Ward 2, Sheila Lalonde in Ward 3 and Jane Stroud in Ward 4.

Councillors Krista Balsom, Phil Meagher, Verna Murphy and Bruce Inglis are not seeking re-election.

A full list of mayoral and council candidates is below.

The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the RMWB candidates on the municipality’s website.

Mayoral candidates

Mike Allen

Sandy Bowman

Verna Murphy

Ward 1 council candidates

Ken Ball

Funky Banjoko

Dale Leo Bendfeld

Lance Bussieres

M. Shafiq Dogar

Allan Grandison

Garth Hewitt

Johnathan Gregory Higdon

Jason King

Michelle Landsiedel

Keith McGrath (Incumbent)

Alex McKenzie

Joseph Mugodo

Gareth Norris

Matty Parlee

Jeffrey Peddle (Incumbent)

Mike Powlesland

Zaid Sulaiman

Tal Tupper

IJ Uche-Ezeala

Jennifer (Vandervoot) Vardy

Rene Wells

Charles Wilson

Scott Wilson

Ward 2 council candidates

Kendrick Cardinal

Claris Voyageur (Incumbent)

Loretta Eva Waquan

Ward 3 council candidates

Sheila Lalonde (Incumbent)

Stu Wigle

Ward 4 council candidate

Jane Stroud (Incumbent)

