Election 2021: Who’s running in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo?

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has three people running for mayor and 30 people running for council in four wards.
RMWB has one mayor and 10 councillors — six in Ward 1, two in Ward 2 and one each in Ward 3 and Ward 4.
Current Mayor Dan Scott is not running for re-election, while current councillors Mike Allen and Verna Murphy are running for the top job.
Councillors seeking re-election are: Keith McGrath and Jeffrey Peddle in Ward 1, Claris Voyageur in Ward 2, Sheila Lalonde in Ward 3 and Jane Stroud in Ward 4.
Councillors Krista Balsom, Phil Meagher, Verna Murphy and Bruce Inglis are not seeking re-election.
A full list of mayoral and council candidates is below.
The municipal election is Oct. 18 and you can read more about the RMWB candidates on the municipality’s website.
Mayoral candidates
Mike Allen
Sandy Bowman
Verna Murphy
Ward 1 council candidates
Ken Ball
Funky Banjoko
Dale Leo Bendfeld
Lance Bussieres
M. Shafiq Dogar
Allan Grandison
Garth Hewitt
Johnathan Gregory Higdon
Jason King
Michelle Landsiedel
Keith McGrath (Incumbent)
Alex McKenzie
Joseph Mugodo
Gareth Norris
Matty Parlee
Jeffrey Peddle (Incumbent)
Mike Powlesland
Zaid Sulaiman
Tal Tupper
IJ Uche-Ezeala
Jennifer (Vandervoot) Vardy
Rene Wells
Charles Wilson
Scott Wilson
Ward 2 council candidates
Kendrick Cardinal
Claris Voyageur (Incumbent)
Loretta Eva Waquan
Ward 3 council candidates
Sheila Lalonde (Incumbent)
Stu Wigle
Ward 4 council candidate
Jane Stroud (Incumbent)
Comments