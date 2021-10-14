N.B. reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported two deaths and 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the province, a person in their 70s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and a person in their 90s in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) died as a result of the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 82.

Of the new 133 cases, 75 – or 56 per cent – are unvaccinated, 10 – or eight per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 48 – or 36 per cent – are fully vaccinated. The number of active cases is 1,103.

There are 63 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 19 in intensive care. No one under 19 is hospitalized.

Of those in hospital, 39 are unvaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 19 are fully vaccinated. Of the 19 in an intensive care unit, 17 are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

Public health also reported that as of Thursday 81.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 91.0 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Rapid-testing program expands

People in parts of circuit breaker areas who do not have COVID-19 symptoms will be able to pick up free rapid-test kits which they can use at home, the province announced.

They will be available in the following locations on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Magic Mountain parking lot, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton

Perth-Andover Middle School, 20 Nissen St., Perth-Andover

Town Hall (rear parking lot), 131 Pleasant St., Grand Falls

The program is for people two and older who do not have symptoms and have not been identified by public health as a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The province said “a testing kit has five tests to be used over a 10-day period. People 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult to acquire a testing kit.”

Although the program is starting in the circuit breaker areas, it will be expanded across the province.

