Canada Post to hire over 4,000 new workers to battle holiday demands

Canada Post says it’ll be hiring over 4,000 more “seasonal” staff across Canada in preparation for the upcoming holidays.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the nation’s postal agency said that another 1,400 vehicles and 2,000 parking spots would be added, besides the 4,200 more workers it was hiring.

The spokesperson also said that they would be using new “sortation capacity” to help process packages coming to and from their post offices, depots and processing plants.

“For perspective, during the two weeks ending on Christmas Eve in 2020, our employees delivered nearly 20 million parcels to Canadians — including a record 2.4 million parcels on December 21 alone,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier Thursday, Purolator Inc. — which is majority owned by Canada Post — announced that it too was hiring several thousand new employees for the holiday season.

Purolator said that the workers are expected to handle 54 million packages between the start of November and end of December.

— With files from The Canadian Press