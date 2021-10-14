Menu

Canada

Canada Post to hire over 4,000 new workers to battle holiday demands

By David Lao Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 3:26 pm
Walmart, FedEx, UPS working to ease holiday shipment bottlenecks, White House says
Walmart, FedEx, UPS working to ease holiday shipment bottlenecks, White House says

Canada Post says it’ll be hiring over 4,000 more “seasonal” staff across Canada in preparation for the upcoming holidays.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the nation’s postal agency said that another 1,400 vehicles and 2,000 parking spots would be added, besides the 4,200 more workers it was hiring.

Read more: Purolator hiring 2,400 workers to cope with busy holiday season

The spokesperson also said that they would be using new “sortation capacity” to help process packages coming to and from their post offices, depots and processing plants.

“For perspective, during the two weeks ending on Christmas Eve in 2020, our employees delivered nearly 20 million parcels to Canadians — including a record 2.4 million parcels on December 21 alone,” the spokesperson said.

How shipping delays are affecting small business
How shipping delays are affecting small business

Earlier Thursday, Purolator Inc. — which is majority owned by Canada Post — announced that it too was hiring several thousand new employees for the holiday season.

Purolator said that the workers are expected to handle 54 million packages between the start of November and end of December.

More to come…

— With files from The Canadian Press

